WASHINGTON, July 22 A U.S. appeals court on
Monday ruled in favor of Google, Amazon and J.C. Penney by
upholding an earlier court decision that major portions of two
patents claimed by Eolas Technologies Inc were invalid.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in
Washington, DC upheld without comment a decision by a Texas
federal court, which had declared invalid claims in each of the
two major patents by Texas-based Eolas.
Eolas had said in its 2009 complaint that its patents
covered major aspects of the Internet, such as Web pages and
interactive content.
Because the patent claims were invalid, Google,
Amazon and J.C. Penney Co Inc were found in the
original ruling not to have infringed. Eolas was ordered to pay
their costs, the Texas court said in July 2012.
Eolas did not respond to requests for comment. Google said
it was "pleased with the court's decision."
Other companies had previously settled with Eolas, which has
been labeled a "patent troll" because it does not make anything
and files many patent lawsuits.
Eolas' web site said that the companies which had settled
included Office Depot, Rent-A-Center Inc, Texas
Instruments Inc, Playboy Enterprises International Inc
, New Frontier Media, JPMorgan Chase and
Argosy Publishing Inc.