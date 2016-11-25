FRANKFURT Nov 25 German utility E.ON has renewed the mandates of investment banks and lawyers to help to protect it from potential hostile takeovers, it said on Friday.

E.ON has come under pressure from investors since the spin-off of Uniper, comprising conventional power generation and energy trading assets.

The move, which left E.ON with its more profitable networks, renewable energy and retail operations, has failed to lift a discount on its stock, mainly because a capital increase is widely expected to fund the storage of radioactive waste.

E.ON's shares have lost about two thirds of their value since Germany's decision to phase out nuclear energy after Japan's Fukushima disaster in 2011, giving the company a current market capitalisation of only 12 billion euros ($12.7 billion).

"Every listed company has defence advisers, whose mandates usually run for several years. Such mandates expired and have been renegotiated and renewed," a company spokesman said on Friday, adding that there is no specific threat at the moment.

Weekly magazine Der Spiegel reported earlier that E.ON Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen had brought in advisers after a drop in the company's share price.

Hedge fund Knight Vinke, an E.ON shareholder that has not reported the size of its stake because it is below a 3 percent disclosure threshold, has been a vocal advocate for a spin-off of the utility's regulated network business, which E.ON has declared to be a part of its core business. ($1 = 0.9439 euros)

