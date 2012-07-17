FRANKFURT, July 17 E.ON AG and
Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach have made further oil and
gas discoveries in the Rhourde Yacoub license area in Algeria,
E.ON said on Tuesday.
The Rhourde Yacoub license is operated by E.ON E&P with an
equity share of 49 percent, while Sonatrach holds the majority
of 51 percent.
The Rhourde Yacoub license is located in the oil and
gas-prone Berkine basin and E .ON s ubsidiary E.ON E &P was awarded
this block in a license round in December 2008.
Since then the company has drilled 7 exploration wells and
made several discoveries in the license area.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)