FRANKFURT Dec 13 German insurer Allianz
is in advanced talks to buy the 12,000 kilometre gas
transportation network of E.ON unit Ruhrgas, a German
paper reported on Tuesday.
Sueddeutsche Zeitung said, citing company sources, that E.ON
had received positive indications for the sale of the network
from the government, which has the right to object to the sale
of any major part of Ruhrgas.
The gas network is operated by Open Grid Europe. The
Financial Times over the weekend put the value of the network at
2-2.5 billion euros ($2.64-$3.30 billion).
E.ON, which announced massive job cuts and an asset disposal
programme after Germany's withdrawal from nuclear power, late on
Monday adjusted its profit expectations following a 3 billion
euro impairment charge.
E.ON and Allianz both declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7567 euros)
