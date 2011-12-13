FRANKFURT Dec 13 German insurer Allianz is in advanced talks to buy the 12,000 kilometre gas transportation network of E.ON unit Ruhrgas, a German paper reported on Tuesday.

Sueddeutsche Zeitung said, citing company sources, that E.ON had received positive indications for the sale of the network from the government, which has the right to object to the sale of any major part of Ruhrgas.

The gas network is operated by Open Grid Europe. The Financial Times over the weekend put the value of the network at 2-2.5 billion euros ($2.64-$3.30 billion).

E.ON, which announced massive job cuts and an asset disposal programme after Germany's withdrawal from nuclear power, late on Monday adjusted its profit expectations following a 3 billion euro impairment charge.

E.ON and Allianz both declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Christoph Steitz; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Erica Billingham)