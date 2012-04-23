FRANKFURT, April 23 E.ON, Germany's top utility, may join forces with Eike Batista to produce gas in northern Brazil after companies owned by the Brazilian billionaire found significant amounts of gas in the region, a German newspaper said.

"We will look at Eike Batista's invitation to see whether we can work together on this field as well as an additional activity," Financial Times Deutschland quoted E.ON Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen as saying in its Monday edition.

Earlier this year, E.ON said it would team up with Batista to build the largest privately-held network of power plants in Brazil, as it bets on emerging markets amid stagnant growth in Europe.

As part of the deal, it paid 850 million reais ($452 million) for a 10 percent stake in Batista-controlled MPX Energia, while MPX would benefit from E.ON's expertise in renewable energy.

Teyssen told FT Deutschland the gas in northern Brazil would be turned into power by a plant in the region that E.ON and MPX are set to build, adding contracts were signed in Duesseldorf, Germany last week.

The two companies' joint venture has no plans to build nuclear power plants, the newspaper said.

($1 = 1.8798 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)