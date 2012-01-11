FRANKFURT Jan 11 E.ON said it will buy a 10 percent stake in Brazil's MPX Energia, only weeks after losing the bid for part of Portugal's EDP , showing the group is under intense pressure to tap new markets following Germany's nuclear exit.

Under the agreement, E.ON will invest about 350 million euros ($447.23 million) for the stake, it said on Wednesday.

The move, flagged by Reuters on Tuesday, gives the group access to Latin America's biggest economy where electricity demand is growing almost 5 percent a year, or 10 times faster than in Germany. ($1 = 0.7826 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)