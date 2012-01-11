UPDATE 8-GE's new CEO Flannery to review portfolio with 'no constraint'
* Flannery to take over as CEO on Aug. 1, chairman on Dec. 31
FRANKFURT Jan 11 E.ON said it will buy a 10 percent stake in Brazil's MPX Energia, only weeks after losing the bid for part of Portugal's EDP , showing the group is under intense pressure to tap new markets following Germany's nuclear exit.
Under the agreement, E.ON will invest about 350 million euros ($447.23 million) for the stake, it said on Wednesday.
The move, flagged by Reuters on Tuesday, gives the group access to Latin America's biggest economy where electricity demand is growing almost 5 percent a year, or 10 times faster than in Germany. ($1 = 0.7826 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)
SANTIAGO, June 12 Two miners are missing after a small silver and gold mine owned by Mandalay Resources was flooded, the government said on Monday, adding that authorities are working with technical experts to see if the men have survived and can be rescued.