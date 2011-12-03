VIENNA Dec 3 E.ON has agreed to sell its E.ON Bulgaria unit to private Czech group Energo-Pro, the German utility said in a statement.

"The volume of the transaction amounts to 133 million euros" ($178.6 million), it added.

The unit operates a distribution network of about 42,000 kilometers in northeast Bulgaria and delivered around 5.3 billion kWh of electricity in 2010, E.ON said in the statement late on Friday.

E.ON intends to divest 15 billion euros in assets by the end of 2013 and has sold more than 9 billion euros worth so far, it said.

