By Vera Eckert

BERLIN, March 23 E.ON, Germany's biggest utility, on Friday joined other heavy polluters in urging the European Commission to stretch its carbon-cutting policy out to 2030, to harmonise renewable energy targets and to back the bloc's energy industry in global competition.

"I propose to expand the view to 2030 and to provide for the adjustment of available CO2 emissions rights certificates," E.ON's chief executive Johannes Teyssen told reporters in Berlin.

"This would help reflect the need to consider long-term energy investments in a better and more reliable way in today's CO2 prices," he added.

The view of E.ON, one of the EU's big carbon polluters, chimes with calls by other blue chips, such as Shell, for clearer indications from Brussels as to on policy after 2020.

The third and final phase of the EU's emissions trading scheme, which caps the emissions of the bloc's heavy polluters, will run from 2013 to 2020. The EU's renewables and emissions-cut targets also run out in 2020.

The EU took about six years to finalise its current set of 2020 green energy goals.

Many businesses in the bloc, especially in the energy sector, now want clear direction beyond 2020 because of the length of time that major utility and other industrial projects typically require.

Teyssen said he had presented his request to the federation of German industry (BDI) and that it had been met with broad support.

Prices for carbon permits under the ETS have struggled to recover from record lows hit last December. They have been hurt by a weak economic environment and an oversupply of permits and still languish below a price needed to incentivise green investment.

Teyssen said in addition to making long-term investment decisions easier, having a clear plan to 2030 could involve annual tightening of the cap on carbon dioxide emissions, instead of facing potential price shocks from a proposed set-aside of permits to reduce oversupply.

"Everyone would be in the know (about) what to expect year by year and other renewables support systems would fall in line," he said.

This might also boost carbon-cutting efforts up to 2020 as the ETS participants would be aiming for the longer-term goal, he said.

E.ON emitted 88 million tonnes of CO2 in Europe last year, down from 89 million in 2010. It relied more on brown coal to produce power in Germany after having to switch off two virtually emissions-free nuclear reactors.