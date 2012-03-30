FRANKFURT, March 30 E.ON's decision
to scrap a multi-billion pound plan to build new nuclear plants
in Britain does not mean the company is turning away from
nuclear power altogether, its chief executive told a German
newspaper.
"This is not at all a rejection of nuclear energy, but
rather a decision about how we make investments," Johannes
Teyssen told Handelsblatt in an interview published on Friday.
E.ON and peer RWE on Thursday said they pulled out
of the Horizon joint venture, a 15 billion pound ($23.9 billion)
project aimed at building nuclear power stations in Britain,
adding they were looking for a buyer for the
venture.
Germany's largest utility also said on Thursday it would
continue to pursue plans to build a nuclear reactor in Finland
through Finnish nuclear power consortium Fennovoima, in which
E.ON holds a 34 percent stake through a Finnish subsidiary.
"The decision in Britain has no impact on the considerations
to build a new reactor in Finland," a spokesman said.