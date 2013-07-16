FRANKFURT, July 16 E.ON Chief Financial Officer Marcus Schenck will leave his post at Germany's largest utility and return to Goldman Sachs, his former employer, Germany's manager magazin reported, citing supervisory board sources.

The report said Schenck, whose contract ends at the end of 2014, would leave the company at the end of the year at the latest and that he would be succeeded by Klaus Schaefer, head of E.ON Global Commodities.

E.ON and Goldman Sachs both declined to comment.