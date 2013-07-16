UPDATE 1-Norway insurers could make more non-insurance investment -ministry
April 5 Norway's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday:
FRANKFURT, July 16 E.ON Chief Financial Officer Marcus Schenck will leave his post at Germany's largest utility and return to Goldman Sachs, his former employer, Germany's manager magazin reported, citing supervisory board sources.
The report said Schenck, whose contract ends at the end of 2014, would leave the company at the end of the year at the latest and that he would be succeeded by Klaus Schaefer, head of E.ON Global Commodities.
E.ON and Goldman Sachs both declined to comment.
April 5 Norway's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday:
DUBLIN, April 5 Ireland's state-run "bad bank" has redeemed a further 952 million euros of senior bonds, it said on Wednesday, cutting its outstanding senior debt to just 500 million euros or 2 percent of the total it originally issued during the financial crisis.
MILAN, April 5 Italian banking foundation Cariverona has bought about 3 percent in insurer Cattolica from Banca Popolare di Vicenza, two sources said, after the bank announced the sale of part of its stake in the insurer through an accelerated book building.