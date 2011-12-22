FRANKFURT Dec 22 Germany's E.ON
said it could not have offered more for Portugal's
stake in utility EDP after losing the bid to China
Three Gorges.
"The acquisition of a minority stake in EDP would have been
good for E.ON and EDP. However, we were not in a position to
offer more than what we can justify as an appropriate and value
creating investment," E.ON Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said
in a statement on Thursday.
"This is in the interest of our shareholders as well as of
our internal and external stakeholders," he added.
E.ON has not said how much it was offering for the stake. A
Portuguese newspaper recently said bids for the stake ranged
from 2.3 billion euros ($3 billion) to 2.7 billion euros, with
E.ON having submitted the lowest offer.
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)