* E.ON had 34 pct stake in Fennovoima nuclear project
* E.ON trying to trim debt, expand in emerging markets
* Fennovoima plans to build reactor in northern Finland
(Adds analyst, utilities' comments)
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, Oct 24 Germany utility E.ON
is selling all its operations in Finland, including a stake in
an unbuilt nuclear project, as it tries to raise funds and
reduce its debt.
The move raises questions over the future of the Fennovoima
reactor which is aimed at providing cheap energy to shareholders
such as stainless steel maker Outokumpu, retailer
Kesko and subsidiaries of Swedish metals firm Boliden
.
E.ON, whose debt stood at 41.1 billion euros at the end of
June, needs cash for its expansion in growth markets such as
Turkey and Brazil amid stagnant growth in debt-burdened Europe.
Earlier this year, E.ON announced plans to buy a 10 percent
stake in Brazil's MPX Energia for $471 million.
Like its peers RWE and EnBW, E.ON was
dealt a massive blow when Germany decided last year to phase out
nuclear power following Japan's Fukushima disaster.
E.ON's 34 percent makes it the biggest single shareholder in
the Fennovoima project, which is set to choose a supplier for a
planned reactor in Pyhajoki, northern Finland, next year.
The other investors hold stakes through an entity called
Voimaosakeyhtio SF.
Analysts say it would make sense for Fennovoima to find a
utility with nuclear experience to invest in the project but
that might be difficult.
Juha Kinnunen from equity research firm Inderes said a
potential buyer of E.ON's stake could be Vattenfall,
the Swedish state-owned energy group which earlier this year
filed an application to replace existing Swedish reactors with
new ones.
Finland's own state-controlled utility Fortum in
2010 was left without a permit to build a new reactor. However,
Kinnunen said he would not expect the company to take part in
this project where it would only hold a minor stake.
"Fortum has just said that they are looking to cut their
capital expenditure, so this kind of project would turn that
upside down."
UPM-Kymmene, a forest group with major nuclear
energy holdings, is also an unlikely buyer, Kinnunen said.
Vattenfall, Fortum and UPM declined to comment whether they
would be interested in the stake.
CONFIDENT FENNOVOIMA
Fennovoima chairman Pekka Ottavainen told Reuters he was
confident about the project's future and said E.ON would help it
find a new investor.
The project, originally estimated to cost 4-6 billion euros,
required a new tranche of financing from owners by the summer of
2013, he said.
"The project goes forward according to previous plans," he
said. "We continue to believe that this plant will be built
despite this major change."
The project's biggest industrial owner, stainless steel
maker Outokumpu, is still committed to the project, its chief
executive said.
Fennovoima dismissed its chief executive earlier this month,
giving little explanation other than that the Pyhajoki project
needed a different leader. Earlier this year a group of
companies with small holdings pulled out of the project.
Fennovoima plans to choose next year either Areva
and Toshiba as the supplier to the Pyhajoki reactor.
E.ON, which also has a 20 percent stake in gas supplier
Gasum, had Finnish revenues of around 155 million in 2011.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, Terhi Kinnunen and Maria
Sheahan; Editing by David Cowell)