PARIS/FRANKFURT Feb 6 German power
generation group E.ON will on Monday announce a
partnership in France with a group of eight local energy
distributors to bid for lucrative hydropower contracts if the
government opens the business up to competition, newspaper La
Tribune said.
It said E.ON would team up with the distributors, called
Hydrocop Concessions, as it hopes the fact it already produces
electricity in France will help boost its chances of winning
such deals.
The French government's energy department has only just
hired four consultants to help prepare tenders for the
contracts, La Tribune said.
No one at E.ON was immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by James Regan and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)