(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)
* Natural gas trading prices higher vs import prices -E.ON
* Declines to say whether gas business loss-making - E.ON
* Has reached price agreements with some gas suppliers
ESSEN, Germany, Feb 8 German utility E.ON
continues to struggle with its weak gas business, and
is paying its suppliers more for gas than it is getting from its
customers, a board member of its Ruhrgas unit said,
"Currently, trading prices for natural gas are nearly as low
compared to import prices as they were in early 2010," Stefan
Vogg told reporters on Wednesday, but declined to say whether
E.ON's gas business was loss-making.
"We will not say anything about results," Vogg said.
E.ON, whose Ruhrgas unit is Russian Gazprom's
biggest European customer, will present annual results for the
financial year 2011 on March 14.
In the first nine months of 2011, E.ON's gas business
reached adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.29 billion euros ($1.71 billion),
down more than a third from a year earlier.
E.ON Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said in December the
company may have to post its first ever annual net loss for
2011, partly due to Germany's decision to exit nuclear power.
Company sources said this loss could be up to 1 billion euros.
Problems in E.ON's gas business are partly due to falling
spot prices for gas following oversupply, but the company --
along with peer RWE and other rivals -- is bound to
high prices in its long-term contracts with suppliers.
Vogg said long-term contracts needed to be adjusted to
reflect current market conditions.
"Some suppliers are having fewer difficulties understanding
that, others more," he said. He added the company has already
reached agreements with a number of suppliers regarding prices
but declined to name any.
E.ON last year said it would seek arbitration in a prolonged
row with Gazprom over long-term gas supply contract terms.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz)