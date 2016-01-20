(Adds comment from Ofgem)
By Nina Chestney
LONDON Jan 20 E.ON became the first
big British energy supplier to announce household winter gas
price cuts on Wednesday after a fall in wholesale prices,
putting pressure on rivals to follow suit.
E.ON said it would cut its standard residential gas price by
an average of 5.1 percent from Feb. 1. That is equivalent to
three weeks' gas use, or 32 pounds ($45) off an average annual
gas bill.
Wholesale gas prices are trading around their lowest levels
since 2009 due to an over-supplied market, above-average winter
temperatures which have dampened demand and falling commodity
prices.
Pressure has been mounting on the UK's 'big six' energy
suppliers - SSE, Iberdrola's Scottish Power,
Centrica, RWE npower, E.ON and EDF Energy
- to cut prices to consumers but the last reduction in
retail gas prices was made last August by Centrica's British Gas
arm.
Last winter, E.ON was also first to cut gas prices with a
3.5 percent reduction in January 2015.
The UK's Competition and Market Authority is expected to
report its findings from an investigation into the largest
energy suppliers at the end of this month.
UK energy regulator Ofgem said E.ON's price reduction was a
"step in the right direction".
"We have consistently called on suppliers to explain why
retail prices are not falling and this price cut goes some way
towards addressing that challenge," Ofgem Chief Executive Dermot
Nolan said in a statement.
Around half of the average British household energy bill is
based on market prices for electricity and gas, while the rest
is composed of, among other things, distribution costs and
subsidies for vulnerable customers and for renewable energy
production.
"While the price we pay for our customers' energy has
fallen, we also have to take account of managing the various
other risks in the market which can change, and the fact that
many of the other costs that we don't control but do have to
bear have increased or may increase," Tony Cocker, chief
executive of E.ON UK, said in a statement.
These factors were taken into account in the cut E.ON
announced today, he said.
E.ON also launched a new price which it says is the cheapest
available energy tariff in Britain - a one-year dual-fuel
fixed-price product available to new or existing customers.
It also launched two new versions of other dual-fuel tariffs
which are now priced lower than previously.
($1 = 0.7069 pounds)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich and Jason Neely)