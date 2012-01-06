Jan 6 E.ON is asking potential bidders for its gas distribution network to indicate interest by Jan. 20 in a sale which could net German utility around 3 billion euros ($3.81 billion), a senior banker said on Friday.

At least five consortia are interested in bidding for the assets including infrastructure funds such as Macquarie, GS Infrastructure Partners and Borealis as well as strategic trade buyers, the banker said.

E.ON is selling Open Grid Europe, which operates a pipeline network in Germany and is a subsidiary of E.On's gas supply unit Ruhrgas to reduce debt.

E.ON could not immediately be reached for comment.

German insurance group Allianz, which was previously said to be in advanced talks, has teamed up with Canadian institutional investor CPP Investment Board to table a bid, he added.

Allianz and CPP Investment Board could not immediately be reached for comment.

Raising a financing of 1.5-2 billion euros will be challenging in the current climate as banks struggling with high funding costs are finding it difficult to underwrite new loans.

The consortia are currently talking to debt advisory firms and banks over possible financings to back their bids.

Bidders do not need to have financing in place by the Jan. 20 deadline, but will have to provide outline financing details to be selected for first round bids, which will require committed financing.

E.ON's sale of five or six network assets would require a debt financing of 1.5-2 billion euros if the assets are sold together, the banker said.

A financing could be based on a 70/30 percent debt to equity split, the banker added.

Financing will be challenging due to the large size of the deal, difficult loan market conditions and the highly complex nature of the assets which have differing levels of ownership by E.ON.

Of the five assets being sold, one is 100 percent-owned by E.ON, one is over 50 percent-owned, one has 50 percent ownership and E.ON holds minority interests in two others.

An underwritten loan financing is possible in theory, but would be a difficult exercise as the underwriting banks would have to understand and be comfortable with liquidity and distribution risk on the loan.

E.ON started an asset disposal programme after Germany's withdrawal from nuclear power. ($1 = 0.7865 euros) (Reporting by Tessa Walsh; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)