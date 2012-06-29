BRUSSELS, June 29 Europe's second highest court
cut by 42 percent a combined 1.1 billion euro ($1.37 billion)
antitrust fine levied against E.ON and GDF Suez
three years ago, saying that European Union regulators
had wrongly calculated the duration of their offence.
"The fines of 553 million euros imposed on GDF and E.ON for
sharing the French and German markets for natural gas are
reduced to 320 million euros for each company," the
Luxembourg-based General Court said in a statement on Friday.
Judges said the "(European) Commission committed an error as
regards the duration of the infringement on each of the
markets".
The EU executive penalised the companies in July 2009 for
agreeing not to compete with one another on their national gas
markets when they jointly built a pipeline to import Russian
gas.
($1 = 0.8047 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Jane Merriman)