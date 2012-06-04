* Company concentrates regional supply business in Germany

* To start talks with shareholders in E.ON Mitte, Thueringer Energie

* Talks regarding Westfalen Weser unit ongoing (Adds comment by a municipal shareholder)

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, June 4 E.ON said it was open to co-shareholders increasing their stakes in three regional energy supply units, paving the way for a possible disposal of those businesses as part of the group's 15 billion euro ($18.5 billion) asset sale programme.

E.ON, Germany's largest utility, said on Monday it would start talks with municipal shareholders of E.ON Mitte and E.ON Thueringer Energie, while talks regarding E.ON Westfalen Weser (EWA) were ongoing.

Impacted by Germany's decision to pull out of nuclear power, stagnating energy demand in Europe and high debt, E.ON plans to sell up to 15 billion euros worth of assets by the end of 2013, of which more than 12 billion have been realised so far.

The municipal shareholders of Thueringer Energie are interested in increasing their stake in the utility above 47 percent currently, the head of their holding company, Frank Rostek, said.

"We as a municipal family have an interest in gaining control of supply," Rostek told Reuters, adding that financing would not be a major issue.

E.ON plans to concentrate its regional supply business in Germany on its four largest suppliers, E.ON Avacon AG, E.ON Bayern AG, E.ON edis AG and E.ON Hanse AG. Currently, all seven existing regional units and those up for sale supply power and gas, while some also supply water and heat.

"We have to concentrate our financial resources more strongly and seek even closer collaboration with our partners at local level," Thomas Koenig, in charge of E.ON's grid business in Germany, said.

In January, E.ON had said it planned to sell its stake in regional unit E.ON Westfalen Weser - which had revenues of 671 million euros in 2011 and employs more than 1,000 staff - to the German cities Paderborn and Herford for an undisclosed sum.

E.ON Mitte AG, in which E.ON holds a 73.3 percent stake, had sales of 660 million euros last year, while E.ON Thueringer Energie, in which E.ON holds 53 percent, had sales of 1.35 billion in 2011.

In May, the group sold its Open Grid Europe gas distribution network to a consortium led by Australian bank Macquarie for 3.2 billion euros.

