FRANKFURT Feb 14 Holding company HEAG
plans to buy a 40 percent stake in municipal utility HEAG
Suedhessische Energie AG (HSE) from E.ON, which is
conducting a wide-ranging series of asset sales.
HSE has annual revenue of more than 2 billion euros ($2.6
billion) and employs about 2,500 staff, HEAG said, adding it
still required the consent of the supervisory board of E.ON's
Ruhrgas unit, as well as a number of local government committees
in the German city of Darmstadt, where HSE is based.
"No sale contract has been signed yet," an E.ON spokesman
said, declining to say how much the deal was worth. HEAG also
did not disclose a purchase price.
Local broadcaster HR put the deal value at an estimated
250-350 million euros, without saying where it obtained the
information.
E.ON, hit by Germany's decision to phase out nuclear power,
plans to sell 15 billion euros' worth of assets by the end of
2013, about 9 billion euros of which have already been realised.
($1 = 0.7566 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Will Waterman)