ESSEN, Germany May 3 E.ON's
first-quarter results were boosted by its wholesale gas
business, its chief executive said on Thursday, a day after
Germany's biggest utility released headline profit figures
without providing details of what had driven them.
The company reported first-quarter earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 3.8 billion
euros ($5 billion), beating a 3.47 billion Thomson Reuters
StarMine estimate.
"The main positive factor was an earnings improvement at our
wholesale gas business, which benefited from the agreements
we've reached with key suppliers," Johannes Teyssen said at the
company's annual general meeting.
Shares in E.ON rallied in March when it said it had
successfully renegotiated gas purchasing contracts with Norway's
Statoil to a level that would reduce its loss position.
E.ON posted losses of 700 million euros in gas trading last
year due to a margin squeeze.
The development in Norway leaves just over 30 percent of
total contracts up for negotiation, including contracts with
Russia's Gazprom, with which the group opened
arbitration proceedings last year.
"Alongside the ongoing arbitration proceedings, we continue
to negotiate with Russia's Gazprom and hope that we can reach a
fair and reasonable agreement," Teyssen said.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)