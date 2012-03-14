* Sees 2012 EBITDA at 9.6-10.2 bln euros, dividend 1.10
euros
* Keeps 2013 outlook for EBITDA of 11.6-12.3 bln euros
* Shares up 4.4 percent
By Christoph Steitz
DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 14 E.ON
said renewable energy and foreign expansion should
help lift core profit this year and next, after Germany's
decision to phase out nuclear power led to the country's biggest
utility posting its first full-year net loss.
Chief executive Johannes Teyssen said on Wednesday E.ON was
pleased with the growth in its renewable unit -- spanning wind,
solar and hydro power -- where 2011 core profit rose 21 percent
to 1.5 billion euros ($2.0 billion).
E.ON said it expected earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation of 9.6-10.2 billion euros this
year, and confirmed its 2013 outlook for EBITDA of 11.6-12.3
billion. That compared with forecasts for 10.5 billion euros and
11.4 billion, respectively.
Its shares were up 4.6 percent to 17.87 euros by 0813 GMT,
the stock's biggest intraday gain in five months and
outperforming a 0.6 percent higher blue-chip DAX index.
Germany's nuclear exit and losses at E.ON's gas trading unit
were mainly responsible for a 2011 net loss of 2.22 billion
euros, E.ON said. The outcome chimed with statements from peers
EnBW and RWE, which also posted losses or
large declines in earnings last week.
"Even if E.ON was adversely affected by a number of key
issues such as gas prices, the nuclear phase-out or
depreciations, we believe that the company has a good starting
base for a positive development," DZ Bank analyst Hasim Senguel
said, keeping a "buy" rating on the stock.
To make up for the loss of income from nuclear power
generation, E.ON has been aggressively expanding its renewable
energy business as well as operations in emerging markets.
Teyssen said the company was in talks with potential partners in
India and Turkey.
E.ON said in January it will team up with Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista to build the largest privately held
network of power plants in Brazil, as it bets on emerging
markets amid stagnant growth in Europe.
As part of the deal, it paid 850 million reais ($473
million) for a 10 percent stake in Batista-controlled MPX
Energia.
E.ON, which is to pay a 1 euro dividend for 2011, has long
been saying it is studying opportunities in Brazil, India and
Turkey, where energy demand is growing more rapidly than in its
European core markets.
It aims to generate a quarter of EBITDA from outside Europe
by 2015 at the earliest.
E.ON said it planned to pay a dividend of 1.10 euros for
2012, and at least 1.10 euros for 2013.
($1 = 0.7628 euro = 1.7970 Brazilian reals)
