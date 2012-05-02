FRANKFURT May 2 E.ON expects to finalise the sale of its gas distribution network in May, its chief financial officer told a German paper, adding the German utility's asset sale programme could exceed the targeted volume of 15 billion euros ($20 billion).

"Yes, we are entering the final phase of the sales process regarding Open Grid Europe," Marcus Schenck told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.

Banking sources told Reuters in February that binding bids were expected in May and four consortia were still in the running, including a group consisting of GRTGas, which is a subsidiary of GDF Suez, French insurer CNP Assurances and IFM Australian Infrastructure Fund.

A second group comprises Belgian group Fluxys, Global Infrastructure Partners and, according to one source, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec.

German insurer Allianz, Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) and Dutch gas network operator Gasunie are also still part of the process, while the last bid group consists of Australia's Macquarie, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Canada's British Columbia Investment Management Corp (bcIMC), sources said at the time.

Regarding the planned sale of E.ON's waste-burning unit Energy from Waste, Schenck said the company had received first price indications from interested companies.

"But we will need a bit more time to complete (the sale)," he said, adding the same held true for its stake in regional unit E.ON Westfalen Weser (EWA).

Open Grid Europe, Energy from Waste and Westfalen Weser are all part of E.ON's plans to divest 15 billion euros worth of assets by the end of 2013, a move aimed at cutting debt.

