ESSEN, Germany, May 3 E.ON's
first-quarter results were boosted by its wholesale gas
business, its chief executive said on Thursday, a day after
Germany's biggest utility released headline profit figures
without explaining what was behind them.
"The main positive factor was an earnings improvement at our
wholesale gas business, which benefited from the agreements
we've reached with key suppliers," Johannes Teyssen said at the
company's annual general meeting.
The group's shares were up 2 percent at 1227 GMT,
outperforming a 1 percent gain in the Stoxx Europe 600 Utilities
Index.
E.ON said in March it had renegotiated gas purchasing
contracts with Norway's Statoil to a level that would
reduce its loss position.
E.ON posted losses of 700 million euros in gas trading last
year due to a margin squeeze, as the company had to pay its
suppliers more for gas than it is getting from its customers.
The development in Norway leaves just over 30 percent of
total contracts up for negotiation, including those with
Russia's Gazprom, with which the group opened
arbitration proceedings last year.
"Alongside the ongoing arbitration proceedings, we continue
to negotiate with Russia's Gazprom and hope that we can reach a
fair and reasonable agreement," Teyssen said.
He also said that energy demand in nearly all of the group's
European markets was weak.
Unlike peer RWE, which has said it wanted to
concentrate on its core European business, E.ON is focusing on
fast-growing markets elsewhere and said it was still looking for
partners in India after buying a stake in Brazil's MPX Energia
earlier this year.
The company aims to generate a quarter of core profit
outside Europe in the second half of the decade, a goal Teyssen
reiterated.
In addition to foreign expansion, E.ON is also selling
assets worth a combined 15 billion euros to streamline its
business, including its waste combustion unit Energy from Waste,
which sources said has attracted tentative bids.
"We're open to all offers," Teyssen said, adding the company
had no plans to raise capital at the moment.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) were 3.8 billion euros ($5 billion),
beating a 3.47 billion Thomson Reuters StarMine estimate.
E.ON confirmed its outlook for 2013, expecting EBITDA of
11.6-12.3 billion euros, while underlying net profit is seen at
3.2-3.7 billion.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Erica Billingham)