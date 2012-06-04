(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)
FRANKFURT, June 4 E.ON, Germany's
largest utility, said it will concentrate its regional supply
business in Germany on its four largest suppliers, adding the
group would be open to strengthening the role of municipal
co-shareholders.
"We have to concentrate our financial resources more
strongly and seek even closer collaboration with our partners at
local level," Thomas Koenig, in charge of E.ON's grid business
in Germany, said in a statement on Monday.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)