FRANKFURT Dec 12 E.ON, the world's largest utility by sales, said it would book 3 billion euros ($3.96 billion) in impairment charges, forcing it to lower the upper end of its operating profit target range for 2011.

The company said the charge was mainly due to a pessimistic outlook for long-term power prices in Spain and Italy, adding it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 9.1-9.3 billion in 2011.

It previously had guided for adjusted EBITDA of 9.1-9.8 billion.

E.ON also said it now expects adjusted net profit of 2.3-2.5 billion euros in 2011, compared with a previous range of 2.1-2.6 billion. ($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)