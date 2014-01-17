* E.ON had aimed for signing in Q2, no longer feasible
FRANKFURT/MILAN, Jan 17 Germany's largest
utility E.ON faces a delay to the planned sale of its
Italian business, four people familiar with the process told
Reuters, blaming a depressed climate for power assets in Europe.
According to an internal presentation obtained by Reuters,
E.ON was initially seeking to sign contracts on the sale, which
could fetch about 3 billion euros ($4 billion), in the second
quarter. Two of the sources said that timeline was no longer
feasible.
"Second quarter is an impossible target, not least because
there are a lot of assets out there on the block," one of the
people said.
Having originally aimed for initial bids this month or next,
E.ON was now seeking tentative offers for the unit at least two
months later.
E.ON declined to comment.
Sources told Reuters in November that E.ON had started
preparations for a sale of the activities, which include about 6
gigawatts (GW) of generation capacity. More than half of that is
gas-fired, with about 1 GW from renewables.
E.ON, which at the time said it was always looking at
strategic options for its portfolio, employs about 1,000 staff
in the country - less than 2 percent of its total workforce -
and has 860,000 customers.
Badly hit by weak energy demand in Europe, low wholesale
power prices and rival solar and wind power, German utilities,
including E.ON, RWE and EnBW, have embarked
on multi-billion-euro asset sale programmes.
They are also suffering from large debt piles, with E.ON's
net debt standing at 33.1 billion euros as of Sept. 30.
According to the internal presentation, E.ON expects 531
megawatts (MW) of hydro assets to be the most valuable holding
in the country, potentially accounting for more than a third of
the portfolio's value.
In contrast, E.ON's roughly 3.5 GW in gas assets account for
only 15 percent of the portfolio's value, the presentation
showed.
Two of the sources said Edison, owned by France's EDF
, was a likely bidder for the whole unit.
Edison Chief Executive Bruno Lescoeur last month said the
Italian business of E.ON was "interesting". Enel,
Italy's biggest utility, has said it is not interested in E.ON's
Italian assets.
