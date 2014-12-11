PRAGUE Dec 11 Privately-held Czech energy group
EPH is interested in buying some Italian assets put on the block
by German utility E.ON, potentially pitting it
against France's EDF in a 2 billion euro ($2.5 billion)
battle, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
"It has been confirmed internally at the company (EPH)," one
of the sources said, adding that EPH sees itself as being in a
good position to win the auction.
Edison, an Italy-based utility owned by French power giant
EDF, remains interested in E.ON's Italian operations, a
source familiar with the situation said.
Another source said EPH may end up buying just gas turbine
assets. He added if no single buyer for all of the assets
emerged, E.ON would sell the business in pieces.
E.ON, whose market value has plunged by nearly three
quarters since 2008 on the back of a sluggish European economy
and weak power prices, is in the middle of a restructuring that
will see it split its business in two to focus on renewable
energy and distribution grids.
As part of the overhaul, the company is selling non-core
assets such as its operations in Italy, which sources said could
fetch almost 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion). Earlier this month,
E.ON announced the sale of its Spanish assets to Macquarie for
2.5 billion euros.
Spokespeople for E.ON and EPH declined to comment.
Separately, a handful of energy companies and investment
funds had handed in binding bids for individual assets, sources
familiar with the matter said in late November.
Italian groups like Hera and Gala have
bid for E.ON's client portfolio, they said. Italy's biggest
utility Enel had shown initial interest in the client
base but then pulled out.
Energy group Erg and infrastructure fund F2i have
made offers for the renewable assets as have some investment
funds, the sources had said.
China's Shanghai Electric Power earlier this
month said it was in preliminary contact with E.ON over the
possible purchase of the German utility's Italian coal assets,
which the Chinese firm said were worth 150 million euros.
E.ON's prized hydroelectric plant was seen attracting a
value of around 1 billion euros, while the wind and solar
operations were valued at around 300 million euros, and the
client base 100-200 million euros.
EPH, which operates electricity, gas and mining companies
mainly in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Germany, has also
shown interest in Vattenfall's German assets and Enel's Slovak
utility.
In November, EPH agreed to buy the 2,000 MW Eggborough
coal-fired power plant from Eggborough Power Limited, making its
first acquisition in Britain.
($1 = 0.8068 euros)
