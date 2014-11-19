* Macquarie bids substantially more than 2 bln eur -sources
* E.ON declines comment, Macquarie not available
* Binding bids were due Nov. 3 -sources
By Andrés González, Christoph Steitz and Arno Schuetze
MADRID/FRANKFURT, Nov 19 Germany's top utility
E.ON SE has entered exclusive talks to sell its
Spanish activities to Australian infrastructure investor
Macquarie Group Ltd, four sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Aiming to cut its 31 billion euro ($38.8 billion) debts and
rake in cash for much-needed investments, E.ON has put its
operations in Italy and Spain on the block, aiming to retreat
from southern Europe after an expected boom in demand failed to
materialise.
Binding bids for E.ON's assets in Spain, including 2.9
gigawatts (GW) of thermal plants and 1.1 GW of renewable
capacity, were due on Nov. 3 and sources previously said the
unit would be valued at between 2 billion euros and 2.2 billion.
One of the sources said on Wednesday Macquarie's bid valued
the unit at substantially more than 2 billion euros.
E.ON declined to comment and Macquarie was not immediately
available for comment.
The Spanish assets E.ON is looking to sell, which employ
about 1,200 staff, also comprise a 32,000 km (19,900 mile) power
distribution network, which E.ON has said is alone worth about
0.8 billion euros.
The utility sells power and gas to about 660,000 customers
in the country.
Macquarie has emerged as a specialist in the field of
European energy infrastructure, attracted by the guaranteed
returns power assets offer in times of super-low interest rates.
While primarily buying gas grids, the company has also
started to snap up power plants, most notably in Britain, and
has said it is looking to expand its portfolio of power assets
in Europe.
By selling the unit, E.ON also aims to cut its losses after
going on an 11.5 billion euro acquisition spree in 2007 to buy
assets in France, Spain and Italy. To date, it has written down
about half of those assets.
Sources said last month the sale of E.ON's Italian assets
had hit a hurdle and the deadline for binding offers had been
pushed back to late November.
($1= 0.7981 euro)
