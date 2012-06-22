FRANKFURT, June 22 German utility MVV is readying a bid for E.On's Energy from Waste unit, with the offer seen in the 800 million euro ($1 billion) to 1 billion euro range, a source familiar with the sales process said.

"MVV is expected to submit a bid for Energy from Waste on Monday," the person said, adding that MVV was in position to bid on its own rather than with a partner.

Sources had previously said that Germany-based water and environmental service company Remondis was working on a bid in conjunction with MVV.

"A partnership with Remondis is not planned," the person said on Thursday.

The deal if successful would be the biggest takeover in MVV's history and enable the utility to take E.On's place as the largest operator of waste incinerators in Germany.

MVV, E.On and Remondis declined comment.

Separately, banking sources on Friday said Singapore-based SembCorp is in talks with five to six banks for an around 1 billion euro bridge financing to back its bid for the unit.