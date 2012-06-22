By Tom Käckenhoff and Stefanie Huber
| FRANKFURT, June 22
FRANKFURT, June 22 German utility MVV
is readying a bid for E.On's Energy from Waste unit,
with the offer seen in the 800 million euro ($1 billion) to 1
billion euro range, a source familiar with the sales process
said.
"MVV is expected to submit a bid for Energy from Waste on
Monday," the person said, adding that MVV was in position to bid
on its own rather than with a partner.
Sources had previously said that Germany-based water and
environmental service company Remondis was working on
a bid in conjunction with MVV.
"A partnership with Remondis is not planned," the person
said on Thursday.
The deal if successful would be the biggest takeover in
MVV's history and enable the utility to take E.On's place as the
largest operator of waste incinerators in Germany.
MVV, E.On and Remondis declined comment.
Separately, banking sources on Friday said Singapore-based
SembCorp is in talks with five to six banks for an
around 1 billion euro bridge financing to back its bid for the
unit.