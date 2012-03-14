* Low carbon price makes nuclear unattractive
* E.ON, RWE not made negative decision on UK nuclear
* Horizon due to choose reactor design in next weeks
LONDON, March 14 German utility E.ON
, which together with rival RWE plans to
build new nuclear plants in Britain, said on Wednesday its
appetite for investing in nuclear power had slowed down.
"Our appetite to boost nuclear with great energy has become
smaller," said board member Klaus-Dieter Maubach during the
company's 2011 results conference.
He said the low carbon price meant investments in nuclear
power, which emits zero carbon, were unattractive and also
mentioned time and cost overruns at new nuclear plants in
Finland and France.
CEO Johannes Teyssen clarified the utility had not made a
negative decision against the British nuclear new build project
and a final investment decision was not due at this stage.
"The investment environment (for nuclear power) in the UK is
friendlier than in other countries," Teyssen said during the
same conference.
E.ON and RWE have created a joint venture under the name of
Horizon and plan to build up to 6,000 megawatts of new nuclear
plants in Britain by 2025, an investment worth more than 15
billion pounds ($23.60 billion).
"Our shareholders are committed to continuing to develop
this option for investment, and that's what we're focused
on. It's business as usual for Horizon," said a UK-based
spokesman for Horizon.
The joint venture is due to select a reactor design for its
first new nuclear project at Wylfa in Wales in the next weeks.
Horizon has to make a choice between EDF and
Areva's EPR design and Westinghouse's AP1000, two
designs undergoing safety approval by Britain's Office for
Nuclear Regulation.
The British government is pushing through electricity market
reforms to help incentivise investments in new power, which it
sees as a contributor to curb carbon emissions.
Proposals include so-called contracts for difference which
will make payments to producers of low-carbon power, including
nuclear.
E.ON posted a net loss of 2.22 billion euros in 2011 as it
was hit by Germany's decision to shut down its oldest nuclear
plants in the wake of Japan's Fukushima accident and losses in
its gas business.