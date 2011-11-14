* E.ON says its ownershop rights have been infringed upon

* Sector peers plan similar steps

* Compensation for loss of production income sought

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 Germany's leading utility E.ON has taken steps to sue the government in the constitutional court over compensation for the country's plans to phase out nuclear power generation, it said on Monday.

"We will file the complaint today," a spokesman said from the company's Duesseldorf headquarters.

The decisions on nuclear power, triggered by the disaster at Japan's Fukushima reactor earlier this year, led to the immediate closures of some reactors and sped up planned closures of the remaining plants, harming the profitability of operators.

They were accompanied by a wider set of rules, setting in motion a faster than previously envisaged transition towards renewable energy.

"It is about interference with property rights protected by the basic law (Germany's constitution) which in our view is against the constitution if it comes without a corresponding compensation," the spokesman said, stressing E.ON's move was not aimed at rejecting the government plan for green energy.

E.ON had estimated cost to the government, which was "a high one-digit billion euro sum," the spokesman said.

The company had signalled the lawsuit when issuing its nine-month earnings last week.

Sector peer RWE also said last week there were good reasons for complaining to the constitutional court in Karlsruhe, although it had not yet decided to do so. An RWE spokeswoman reaffirmed this stance on Monday.

A spokesman for Vattenfall Europe, the German arm of the Swedish utility group, said the company has not yet decided whether to sue.

"Vattenfall expects a fair compensation from the government," he said.

German newspapers reported earlier this month that Vattenfall aims to file a damage claim with the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in Washington, D.C., before Christmas.

Germany has four nuclear operators, the fourth being EnBW in Baden Wuerttemberg state, which were all affected by the speedier and more drastic enforced shutdown of eight old reactors in the summer and the accelerated exit programme.

As a consequence of the shutdowns, they are also arguing with the government about its plans to continue gathering a new fuel element tax for production volumes they had counted on producing, but which have now been scrapped.

Government representatives were not immediately contactable. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Vera Eckert, Markus Wacket; Editing by Anthony Barker)