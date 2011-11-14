* E.ON says its ownershop rights have been infringed upon
* Sector peers plan similar steps
* Compensation for loss of production income sought
FRANKFURT, Nov 14 Germany's leading
utility E.ON has taken steps to sue the government in
the constitutional court over compensation for the country's
plans to phase out nuclear power generation, it said on Monday.
"We will file the complaint today," a spokesman said from
the company's Duesseldorf headquarters.
The decisions on nuclear power, triggered by the disaster at
Japan's Fukushima reactor earlier this year, led to the
immediate closures of some reactors and sped up planned closures
of the remaining plants, harming the profitability of operators.
They were accompanied by a wider set of rules, setting in
motion a faster than previously envisaged transition towards
renewable energy.
"It is about interference with property rights protected by
the basic law (Germany's constitution) which in our view is
against the constitution if it comes without a corresponding
compensation," the spokesman said, stressing E.ON's move was not
aimed at rejecting the government plan for green energy.
E.ON had estimated cost to the government, which was "a high
one-digit billion euro sum," the spokesman said.
The company had signalled the lawsuit when issuing its
nine-month earnings last week.
Sector peer RWE also said last week there were
good reasons for complaining to the constitutional court in
Karlsruhe, although it had not yet decided to do so.
An RWE spokeswoman reaffirmed this stance on
Monday.
A spokesman for Vattenfall Europe, the German arm
of the Swedish utility group, said the company has not yet
decided whether to sue.
"Vattenfall expects a fair compensation from the
government," he said.
German newspapers reported earlier this month that
Vattenfall aims to file a damage claim with the International
Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in
Washington, D.C., before Christmas.
Germany has four nuclear operators, the fourth being EnBW
in Baden Wuerttemberg state, which were all affected
by the speedier and more drastic enforced shutdown of eight old
reactors in the summer and the accelerated exit programme.
As a consequence of the shutdowns, they are also arguing
with the government about its plans to continue gathering a new
fuel element tax for production volumes they had counted on
producing, but which have now been scrapped.
Government representatives were not immediately contactable.
