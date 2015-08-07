* German econ ministry says working to change liability law

By Christoph Steitz and Caroline Copley

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Aug 7 E.ON's bold move to spin-off its ailing power plants could be dealt a blow before it has even been made by a law that aims to prevent German utilities from evading the payment of billions of euros needed to fund the country's nuclear exit.

Germany's economy ministry is preparing a law that it says will "increase the legal certainty (for nuclear liabilities) during company reorganisations", seeking to close a loophole that could allow utilities to avoid 38.5 billion euros ($42 billion) in nuclear provisions.

E.ON, Germany's biggest utility, sent shockwaves through Europe's energy industry last year when it said it would part with plants, trading and oil and gas operations to battle a major industry crisis that has seen renewables expand at the expense of traditional power generation.

The plan includes shifting E.ON's nuclear decommissioning provisions -- 16.6 billion euros in total -- to the new unit, Uniper, which is to be spun off in the second half of 2016.

Under current corporate laws, companies are liable for spun off units for five years, but there has been concern utilities might break up to avoid paying for the dismantling of Germany's nuclear plants, the last of which will be shut for good in 2022.

An economy ministry spokeswoman declined to comment on whether the new law would abolish the five-year clause but said the aim was to prevent companies from reducing their liabilities in an overhaul.

"If this happens, the spin-off no longer makes sense," a person with direct knowledge of the deal said, adding it would prevent E.ON from turning its full attention to its future focus areas, including renewables, networks and services.

E.ON has made clear the main rationale for the spin-off is to respond to dramatic changes in the industry, where many gas and coal-fired plants are piling up losses in light of a massive expansion in wind and solar power capacity across Europe.

A company spokesman said E.ON had not yet received an official law proposal from the ministry and only knew of a "preliminary status that according to our legal view is not compatible with the German constitution at least in parts".

The German government is currently stress-testing the 38.5 billion euros in provisions made by utilities in Germany and expects to present its results in the autumn.

It is also forming a commission to make recommendations by end-November for how to safeguard provisions in the long term.

