* Shares plunge over 5 percent pct to 20-year low

* To book impairment charge in third quarter

* Expects net loss for 2015 (Adds fresh CEO comment)

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 Germany's biggest utility E.ON has abandoned plans to spin off its German nuclear power plants, bowing to political pressure to retain liability for billions of euros of decommissioning costs when they are shut down.

The move, which sent E.ON shares to a 20-year low, deals a massive blow to the group's plan to restructure by hiving off its power plants, energy trading and oil and gas activities into a separate unit, named Uniper.

It leaves E.ON with the burden of 16.6 billion euros ($18.6 billion) in provisions needed to fund the shutdown of its nuclear plants which Germany is phasing out by 2022.

Those provisions could limit vital investments the group needs to make in its main remaining business areas following the spin-off -- renewables, networks and services, which E.ON has called the pillars of the new energy world.

E.ON said including its German nuclear plants in Uniper, due to be set up next year, no longer made sense after recent regulatory changes, conceding that the spin off as a whole could even be delayed.

"The risks are high," Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen told journalists on Thursday, adding that the timetable had always been ambitious.

Teyssen confirmed that the carve out of Uniper would be completed on Jan. 1 as planned, with the spin-off scheduled for the second half of 2016.

"The markets won't wait for us. And we need to transform our company if we want to remain successful in the future," he added.

E.ON had announced the Uniper plan last year, saying it would help it to focus on renewable energy and power grids as Europe's power sector is squeezed by weak energy demand in a sluggish economy, low wholesale power prices and a surge in demand for cleaner renewable energy.

Its rival RWE faces pressure to follow a similar path.

BIG NET LOSS, IMPAIRMENTS

Teyssen also warned that E.ON would post a net loss for 2015, which he said would be a "mid-single digit billion euro" figure. He blamed impairment charges of as much as 9 billion euros which E.ON will book in the third quarter to reflect falling commodity prices and unfavourable regulation.

Shares in E.ON were down 5.3 percent by 1055 GMT, while RWE stock fell by 3.2 percent.

"Attractiveness of the 'New E.ON' is reduced by nuclear liabilities, while the outlook for Uniper remains weak, as witnessed by the impairment charge," Equinet analyst Michael Schaefer wrote, keeping a "neutral" rating on the stock.

The German government last week proposed a liability law that would prevent utilities from evading responsibility for the nuclear shutdown via corporate restructuring.

The move was a response to the prospect of utilities, such as E.ON, spinning off nuclear assets to rid themselves of the responsibility to shoulder nearly 40 billion euros of provisions needed to decommission Germany's atomic plants. The last of these will be shut in 2022 in response to the Fukushima disaster in Japan.

E.ON operates three nuclear plants in Germany and has minority stakes in three others. Its nuclear power assets in Germany account for 8 percent of its generation portfolio.

E.ON kept its full-year guidance for core earnings (EBITDA) of between 7.0 billion euros and 7.6 billion and for underlying net income of between 1.4 billion and 1.8 billion. ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Additional reporting by Harro ten Wolde in Frankfurt and Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf; Editing by David Holmes and Keith Weir)