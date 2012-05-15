* Macquarie-led consortium could pay as much as 3 bln
* Supervisory board set to approve sale on Wednesday
* E.ON, Macquarie decline to comment
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 15 A consortium led by
Australia's Macquarie Group has emerged as the
frontrunner to buy Open Grid Europe, the gas distribution
network of Germany's top utility E.ON, several
sources involved in the process told Reuters on Tuesday.
One of the people said Macquarie could pay as much as 3
billion euros ($3.83 billion) for Open Grid Europe, which
operates a 12,000 km network in Germany and employs about 1,600
staff, but added no contracts had been signed yet.
E.ON and Macquarie all declined to comment.
A final decision on the sale of Open Grid Europe is likely
to be made on Wednesday when E.ON's supervisory board is set to
meet, sources told Reuters last week.
Final bids for Open Grid Europe were due on May 9 and four
consortia submitted offers, including the Macquarie-led
consortium, which also consists of Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority, Canada's British Columbia Investment Management Corp
(bcIMC) and Munich Re, one source said.
Bidders also include a consortium of GRTGas, which is a
subsidiary of GDF Suez, French insurer CNP Assurances
and IFM Australian Infrastructure Fund, sources said
in February.
GDF Suez's Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet had in January
confirmed that the group was part of a consortium interested in
buying Open Grid Europe.
The sources said that a group of Belgium's Fluxys
and Global Infrastructure Partners have also submitted a final
offer.
According to one person familiar with the matter, a third
consortium consisting of German insurer Allianz,
Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) and Dutch gas network operator
Gasunie, has also submitted a bid.
E.ON's Chief Financial Officer Marcus Schenck said earlier
this month the company expected to finalise the sale of its gas
distribution network in May.
The sale of Open Grid Europe is part of E.ON's plans to
dispose of assets worth about 15 billion euros by the end of
2013, about 9.5 billion of which it has realised so far.
($1 = 0.7828 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Dinkloh, Christoph Steitz, Victoria Howley
and Alasdair Reilly; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)