FRANKFURT, April 15 E.ON has started
production from the Huntington oil and gas field in the North
Sea, the company said in a weekend statement.
Huntington is located on the UK Continental Shelf, 230
kilometres east of the British coast. The development includes a
12 km gas export pipeline connected to the BP CATS transport
system, allowing export of gas to the UK.
The field has 27 million barrels oil equivalent (mboe) in
gross reserves, according to an estimate published in a
statement by E.ON subsidiary E.ON Exploration and Production
(E&P).
"Huntington will contribute significantly to the company's
near-term production growth and implementation of our business
strategy," said Frank Sivertsen, chief executive of E.ON E&P.
Total project investments exceed 496 million euros ($649.64
million), E.ON said.
E.ON is the operator, owning a 25 percent interest in the
licence. The other partners are Premier Oil (40
percent), Noreco (20 percent) and Iona Energy
(15 percent).