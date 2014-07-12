FRANKFURT, July 12 German utility E.ON
sees no need for any writedowns as a result of
current low power prices, its finance chief was quoted as saying
in a German newspaper on Saturday.
Asked whether the current power prices were a reason for
writedowns, Chief Financial Officer Klaus Schaefer told German
newspaper Boersen-Zeitung: "Not at the moment. No dramatic
changes occurred since the end of 2013 when we ran our last
tests," he said.
Europe's power, gas and coal markets are in their sharpest
downturn since the financial crisis of 2008 and traders say
subdued demand and increasing capacity hurt chances of a big
rebound any time soon.
Earlier this year German utility RWE had to write
down 4.8 billion euros ($65.5 billion), mainly on its power
plants, while GDF Suez took a 15 billion euro writedown
for last year.
E.ON wrote down 3 billion euros in 2011 on a pessimistic
outlook for long-term power prices.
"We had to adjust the value of our assets regularly in the
past years. I guess we have started this process a little
earlier," Schaefer was quoted as saying. "It is a constant
process and we continue to test the value of our assets."
The rise in solar and wind capacity, which enjoy priority
access to the power grid, has edged out gas-fired power
stations, causing an impairment wave across Europe.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)