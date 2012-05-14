FRANKFURT May 14 E.ON, Germany's
largest utility, has approached network regulator
Bundesnetzagentur about plans to shut down gas-fired power
plants.
"It is about significant capacities in southern Germany that
are to be decommissioned." a spokeswoman for BNetzA, the
regulator, said on Monday.
E.ON said it had not decided to shut down power plants in
southern Germany. German newspaper Financial Times Deutschland
had reported E.ON planned to mothball at least three plants with
a combined capacity of more than 1,000 megawatts.
Utilities say high natural gas costs, mostly tied to oil
with its inbuilt geopolitical price premiums, and low power
prices make gas plants an unprofitable business.
In addition, renewables are the preferred form of energy to
be fed into the power network, forcing utilities to cut output
from conventional plants in times of abundant wind or sunshine.
Germany's power grid needs 2,150 MW reserve capacity in the
2012/13 winter to counter possible supply problems, the
regulator said earlier this month.
Presenting a report on how the transmission system fared
last winter, it said the closure of nuclear plants was still
constraining supply so extra precautions will have to be taken
to prevent blackouts when demand is high this winter.
The country switched off 40 percent of its nuclear capacity
a year ago after Japan's Fukushima disaster, increasing the risk
of major strains on the system's ability to provide
round-the-clock power.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Dan Lalor)