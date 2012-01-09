PRAGUE Jan 9 Prague city authorities want
to buy out German utility E.ON's stake in Prazska
Plynarenska to take almost full ownership of the city's gas
supplier, weekly magazine Euro reported on Monday.
Citing a city hall source, the magazine said Prague will
make an offer for E.ON's 49.35 percent stake, as well a partial
stake it has in a holding company that has a majority stake in
Prazska Plynarenska.
Prague city hall owns half the holding company.
The value of the deal could be worth 6 billion to 7 billion
crowns ($294.42-$343.49 million), the magazine said.
A spokeswoman for Prague city hall and a Prazska Plynarenska
spokesman declined to comment.
A spokesman for E.ON in the Czech Republic was not available
to comment.
($1 = 20.3791 Czech crowns)
