PRAGUE, July 27 E.ON has made a
counterbid to buy the city of Prague's stake in gas company
Prazska Plynarenska, turning the tables on a months-old offer
from the city, which had itself wanted to take control, a
spokesman for the German group said.
Daily newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported on Friday that
energy company E.ON was offering 1.8 billion crowns ($87.23
million) for Prague's stake in a holding company that is the
majority owner of the city's gas supplier.
It cited an unnamed source.
The purchase would give the German company - which already
owns a significant stake - a 98 percent share in Prazska
Plynarenska, the paper said.
Vladimir Vacha, spokesman for E.ON's Czech unit, declined to
confirm the offer size, but said the bid had no deadline. "There
are no further details now," he said.
Media reported in January that Prague city authorities
wanted to buy out E.ON's stake in Prazska Plynarenska.
Euro weekly magazine, citing a city hall source, reported at
the time that Prague would make an offer for E.ON's 49.35
percent stake, as well as a partial stake it has in the holding
company, in a deal that could be worth 6 to 7 billion crowns, it
said.
A Prague city hall spokeswoman could not immediately
comment.
($1 = 20.6361 Czech crowns)
