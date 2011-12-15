* Says to invest 7 bln eur in renewables over next 5 years

* Says "Amrumbank West" wind park to cost 1 bln eur

* Aims to commission new offshore wind park every 18 months (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, Dec 15 E.ON, the world's top utility by sales, aims to spend 7 billion euros ($9.1 billion) to expand its renewable energy business over the next five years, as the group steps up its efforts to adjust to the end of nuclear power in Germany.

"We have invested 7 billion euros in renewables during the past five years, and we will invest further 7 billion euros over the next five years as a substitute for other power generation," Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said in a statement.

E.ON -- which earlier this week lowered the upper end of its operating profit target range for 2011 following a 3 billion impairment charge -- previously said it would invest 2.6 billion euros in its renewable business between 2011 and 2013.

In its renewable efforts, the company puts a heavy focus on wind energy, predominantly offshore wind parks. Sometimes built miles out to sea, offshore wind farms are seen as more efficient than onshore farms. They also face fewer objections from residents that they mar the landscape.

E.ON said its planned offshore wind park "Amrumbank West" would cost 1 billion euros and enter service in 2015 with a capacity of 288 megawatts (MW), enough to power about 300,000 households. Siemens will deliver the wind turbines.

"Going forward, we intend to commission a new offshore wind farm every 18 months," Teyssen added.

Along with peer RWE, E.ON is currently suffering from the fallout from Germany's decision to exit nuclear power, leading to shrinking profits, massive job cuts as well as an asset disposal program. ($1 = 0.7721 euros (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)