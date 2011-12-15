* Says to invest 7 bln eur in renewables over next 5 years
* Says "Amrumbank West" wind park to cost 1 bln eur
* Aims to commission new offshore wind park every 18 months
FRANKFURT, Dec 15 E.ON, the
world's top utility by sales, aims to spend 7 billion euros
($9.1 billion) to expand its renewable energy business over the
next five years, as the group steps up its efforts to adjust to
the end of nuclear power in Germany.
"We have invested 7 billion euros in renewables during the
past five years, and we will invest further 7 billion euros over
the next five years as a substitute for other power generation,"
Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said in a statement.
E.ON -- which earlier this week lowered the upper end of its
operating profit target range for 2011 following a 3 billion
impairment charge -- previously said it would invest 2.6 billion
euros in its renewable business between 2011 and 2013.
In its renewable efforts, the company puts a heavy focus on
wind energy, predominantly offshore wind parks. Sometimes built
miles out to sea, offshore wind farms are seen as more efficient
than onshore farms. They also face fewer objections from
residents that they mar the landscape.
E.ON said its planned offshore wind park "Amrumbank West"
would cost 1 billion euros and enter service in 2015 with a
capacity of 288 megawatts (MW), enough to power about 300,000
households. Siemens will deliver the wind turbines.
"Going forward, we intend to commission a new offshore wind
farm every 18 months," Teyssen added.
Along with peer RWE, E.ON is currently suffering
from the fallout from Germany's decision to exit nuclear power,
leading to shrinking profits, massive job cuts as well as an
asset disposal program.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)