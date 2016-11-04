* E.ON cuts renewables pipeline to 5 GW from 10 GW
* New competitive tenders replace feed-in tariffs
* No plans for emerging market investment, no IPO
* Will invest 1 bln euro gross to build 1 GW/year
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Nov 4 German utility E.ON has
halved its renewable energy investment pipeline to 5 gigawatts
from 10 GW last year as changing regulation makes the outlook
for large projects less certain, the head of E.ON's renewables
unit said on Friday.
In summer 2015 E.ON had a pipeline of 10 GW of projects, of
which 60 percent was in North America and 40 percent in Europe,
but the utility has scaled that back to 5 GW, of which 80
percent is in the United States and 20 percent in Europe.
In the United States, it has a pipeline of 3 GW in onshore
wind and 1 GW in utility-scale solar, mainly in California,
while in Europe it plans 1 GW of onshore wind in Sweden, Britain
and Italy.
Michael Lewis, chief executive of E.ON Climate & Renewables
(ECR), the renewables unit of the new E.ON after it split off
fossil fuels into Uniper, told Reuters the pipeline numbers have
come down since the firm is trying to focus on those projects
which it believes have a good chance of coming to fruition.
"With the move towards a competitive tendering system across
most countries, now only the best projects are going to win,"
Lewis told Reuters on the sidelines of the New York Times Energy
for Tomorrow conference in Paris.
He said in the past, when developers knew they were going to
get a feed-in tariff or fixed price, they knew they could build
a project as long as its return was above a certain hurdle rate.
Governments across Europe are replacing feed-in tariffs with
competitive tenders, which puts a downward pressure on prices
and provides less certainty for developers.
That does not mean ECR, which currently has 5.3 GW of wind
under operation, will abandon Europe and North America to seek
growth in emerging markets like its peers Iberdrola,
Enel and EDPR.
"If we perceive a need to move into new markets because
growth opportunities are not there in our traditional markets
then we will do that, but for the time being we do not see
that," Lewis said.
ECR has 1,100 GW of wind turbines under construction,
including the $500 million 280 MW onshore Radford's Run in the
United States, the 1.3 billion pound 400 MW Rampion offshore
park in Britain and the 1.2 billion euro 385 MW Arkona offshore
park in the Baltic. These go into operation in 2017-2019.
Lewis said that in the coming years ECR - whose 400 million
euro 2015 EBIT accounts for about 15 percent of its parent
company's earnings - will invest about 1 billion euros gross per
year to build 400-600 MW of onshore wind per year, build one
offshore project every two years and 150-200 MW of solar a year.
"We are well on track with onshore and offshore wind but
still ramping up in solar," he said.
He said the size of the pipeline will depend on regulation,
new technology and availability of financing, but he ruled out
that ECR would go public to raise finance.
"An IPO is not on the cards," he said, adding that following
the split from Uniper, EON would stick to its strategy of
integrating grids, renewables and retail.
In wind, ECR retains full ownership of about 80 percent of
the 5.3 GW it has in operation, but in solar it will focus more
on developing projects and reselling them, as solar projects are
much less complicated to operate than wind farms.
(Editing by David Evans)