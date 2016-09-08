* Uniper shares to start trading Sept. 12
FRANKFURT, Sept 8 When Germany's top utility
E.ON lists its power generation and energy trading
business Uniper next Monday, investors known as index trackers
with about a quarter of the shares will sell, that much is
clear.
What is less clear is whether others will be lining up to
buy Uniper if the price falls as expected, or if the stock will
languish and force E.ON to take an even bigger balance sheet hit
when it writes down the value of the business.
The uncertainty hanging over the listing of 53.35 percent of
Uniper is worrying E.ON management and other investors who get
the stock automatically under the terms of the spin-off, which
is part of a strategic overhaul by the German utility.
"We will see jittery investors on the first day that will
seek to sell Uniper, that's quite clear," E.ON Chief Executive
Johannes Teyssen said last weekend. "That reaction will be
significant."
Teyssen will be hoping there are enough existing or new
investors prepared to bet Uniper's assets, which include stakes
in gas pipelines and profitable hydroelectric plants as well as
conventional coal and gas plants, can turn a steady profit.
"We would advise existing E.ON investors to hold on to
Uniper stock for now and not sell into the expected volatility,"
Bernstein senior analyst Deepa Venkateswaran said.
"The market is beginning to understand that Uniper is not
just about struggling power plants," she said.
NERVOUS
The investors who will be selling Uniper are known as index
trackers who buy shares in companies that make up stock market
indexes such as Germany's DAX, which includes E.ON, so
their holdings replicate movements in the overall index.
As E.ON shareholders, they automatically get Uniper shares,
but the stock will only be listed on the DAX for a day before
being relegated to an index for firms with lower market values.
So anyone tracking the DAX, or other stock market indexes
including E.ON, will be looking to sell their Uniper shares, of
which they will get one for every 10 E.ON shares they own.
"Management is really nervous about this," a person familiar
with the matter told Reuters. "Will you find enough people
willing to buy the large amount of stock to be sold? Now that's
the big uncertainty here."
To help cushion the expected sell off, E.ON has hired banks
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup to manage the so-called
flowback, which effectively means they have to try to find
buyers for the shares set to hit the market.
Thomas Deser, senior fund manager at Union Investment and
holder of about 62 million euros ($70 million) of E.ON stock, is
an existing shareholder who will decide whether to hang on to
Uniper based on the extent of any sell off.
"The market can also over punish shares, which can create an
attractive buy opportunity," Deser said.
Historically, spin-offs have outperformed the broader market
in the first two years following their listing, according to a
study by Capitell Vermoegens-Management and Source For Alpha
that looked at 316 examples since 1990.
But there is no real consensus among investors and analysts
about the value of Uniper, and hence at what price the shares
would become an attractive investment.
WHOLESALE PRICES
E.ON is spinning-off the assets contained in Uniper in
response to years of falling wholesale prices and losses in
conventional power generation, which have forced it to book a
series of writedowns over recent years.
It hopes a long-term need for baseload power such as coal-
and gas-fired plants, even as renewable sources account for a
greater proportion of overall capacity, will attract investors
betting on a recovery of wholesale power prices.
It's a scenario that most analysts consider uncertain, and
that uncertainty is reflected in the wide range of values
analysts have pencilled in for Uniper.
Estimates for the share price range from 5.5 euros to 13
euros, implying valuations for Uniper ranging from 2 billion
euros to 5 billion - well below the 12 billion valuation on
E.ON's own books.
For example, Kepler Cheuvreux reckons Uniper shares are
worth 12 euros each. "Below that price an investment could be
attractive," Ingo Becker, its head of utilities, said.
Investment bank Bryan, Garnier & Co expects a price of 9.5
euros, while Bernstein analysts think 5.5 euros would be a hard
floor for the shares.
While E.ON is expected to write down the value of Uniper on
its books, the lower the shares go the bigger the hit will be to
a balance sheet already battered by more than 18 billion euros
in writedowns taken since 2014.
These concerns are reflected in a raft of bearish sell-side
reports that all point to the Uniper listing as a risk for E.ON.
For the utility, the fallout from further large writedowns
is that it would have fewer resources to invest in its remaining
network, energy retailing and renewables businesses. A lower
value for Uniper would also reduce the value of the remaining
stake E.ON plans to sell over time.
"Uniper's good start is at the expense of the parent," UBS
analysts said. "E.ON now must raise capital and pay a lower
dividend going forward."
