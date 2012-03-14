DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 14 E.ON
, Germany's top utility, expects its core profit to
rise this year and next as it banks on its
renewable energy business and foreign expansion
following Germany's nuclear exit , which led
it to post a 2.22 billion euro ($2.9 billion) net loss
for 2011 .
The company said it expects earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of
9.6-10.2 billion euros and underlying net profit of 2.3-2.7
billion in 2012.
It also plans to pay a dividend of 1.10 euros for
2012.
Germany's move to phase out nuclear power by 2022
had led peers RWE and EnBW -- the country's
No.2 and No.3 utilities -- to post either large declines in
profits or losses for the past year.
E.ON confirmed it planned to propose a dividend of 1
euro per share for the financial year 2011.
It also kept its 2013 forecast, saying it still expects
EBITDA of 11.6-12.3 billion euros, underlying net profit of
3.2-3.7 billion, and a dividend of at least 1.10 euros.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)