* Sees 2012 EBITDA at 9.6-10.2 bln eur, div of 1.10 eur/shr
* Keeps 2013 outlook for EBITDA of 11.6-12.3 bln eur
* Shares indicated 1.6 pct higher, DAX seen up 0.5 pct
(Adds details, background)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 14 E.ON
, Germany's top utility, expects its renewable
energy business and foreign expansion to help lift core profit
this year and next after Germany's decision to phase out nuclear
power led to a net loss for 2011.
Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said on Wednesday the
company was pleased with the growth in its renewable unit --
spanning wind, solar and hydro power -- where core profit rose
by 21 percent to 1.5 billion euros ($1.97 billion) in 2011.
E.ON said it expects earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 9.6-10.2 billion euros
this year, and underlying net profit of 2.3-2.7 billion in 2012.
It also said in plan ned
to pay a dividend of 1.10 euros for 2012, up from 1 euro for
2011, when it posted a net loss of 2.22 billion euros ,
mainly due to Germany's nuclear exit.
Germany's move to phase out nuclear power by 2022 had led
peers RWE and EnBW -- the country's No.2 and
No.3 utilities -- to post either large declines in profits or
losses for the past year and also forced them to enter new
business areas more aggressively.
"We're currently also talking to potential partners in
Turkey and India about opportunities for cooperation," Teyssen
said, adding concrete results were expected in the course of
2012.
E.ON said in January it will team up with
Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista to build the largest
privately held network of power plants in Brazil, as it bets on
emerging markets amid stagnant growth in Europe.
As part of the deal, it paid 850 million reais ($473
million) for a 10 percent stake in Batista-controlled MPX
Energia.
E.ON also kept its 2013 forecast on Wednesday, saying it
still expects EBITDA of 11.6-12.3 billion euros, underlying net
profit of 3.2-3.7 billion, and a dividend of at least 1.10
euros.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
($1 = 1.7970 Brazilian reals)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)