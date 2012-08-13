* H1 net 3.13 billion euros vs 948 million

* Says net profit up on completion of gas talks

* Power business weakened by low Europe demand

* Could close some, may extend life cycles if paid for reserve (Adds quotes, details, context)

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 E.ON AG, Germany's largest utility, said net profit more than tripled in the first half of 2012, benefiting from a gas price settlement with Russia's Gazprom as well as the absence of charges related to Germany's nuclear exit.

Net profit stood at 3.13 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in the first half, up from 948 million a year earlier, the group said on Monday.

"Following our long-term agreement with Gazprom and those already reached with other suppliers, our gas business is no longer a strategic work in progress," Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said in a letter to shareholders.

E.ON had pre-released key figures last week, stressing the impact of successful negotiations with its main supplier Gazprom.

E.ON put the positive effect of the deal, which entailed Gazprom offering price cuts on gas E.ON is purchasing under long-term contracts, at 1.2 billion euros in the first half of 2012.

But it stressed that weak electricity demand in Europe weighed on capacity utilisation, prices and profit margins at its fossil-fuels based generation plants.

"We will therefore further optimise our conventional generation portfolio, reduce costs, enhance our assets' flexibility and even explore closing assets where necessary," Teyssen said.

He added that individual plants that were deemed unprofitable might be kept open if they were relevant for general power supply, provided regulators and grid operators were supportive of their operation for reserve purposes. ($1 = 0.8121 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; Editing by David Holmes)