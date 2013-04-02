BRIEF-Warba Bank says listed $250 million sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai and Irish Stock Exchange
* Says listed $250 million sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai and Irish Stock Exchange
MOSCOW, April 2 E.ON Russia, the Russian arm of German utility E.ON, expects its electricity production to be roughly the same level this year as in 2012, its deputy head Ulf Backmeyer said on Tuesday.
In 2012, the company's power generation increased by 2.8 percent to 64.2 billion kWh. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Crosswinds Holdings Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.03
MOSCOW, March 28 Russia's central bank wants banks to use most of their profits to support capital levels, so that they can increase lending, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday.