BRIEF-Flir Systems appoints James Cannon as CEO
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO
May 18 Eon Silicon Solution :
* Says its shares to stop being traded on Emerging Market from June 2 due to it will be dissolved after merger
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/znSx
(Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson at JPM conference - still optimistic about the prospect of corporate tax reform