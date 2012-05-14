LONDON May 14 E.ON, one of Britain's biggest energy suppliers, said on Monday it will not increase energy tariffs for its UK residential customers this year, despite rising wholesale energy prices.

"Unfortunately global energy markets are expected to see an overall trend of rising wholesale prices," Tony Cocker, Chief Executive of E.ON UK said, but he added the company would still keep residential prices unchanged.

Cocker's comments come just days after British Gas owner Centrica said the trend for retail energy costs "remains upwards," prompting concerns that household energy bills could rise.

Britain's 'Big Six' energy suppliers - EDF Energy, Centrica, SSE, E.ON, RWE npower, and Scottish Power - who control 99 percent of the market, had announced tariff cuts in January following a decline in wholesale prices due to mild weather and an economic slowdown

At the time, E.ON had announced plans to cut its UK power prices by 6 percent.