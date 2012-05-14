LONDON May 14 E.ON, one of Britain's
biggest energy suppliers, said on Monday it will not increase
energy tariffs for its UK residential customers this year,
despite rising wholesale energy prices.
"Unfortunately global energy markets are expected to see an
overall trend of rising wholesale prices," Tony Cocker, Chief
Executive of E.ON UK said, but he added the company would still
keep residential prices unchanged.
Cocker's comments come just days after British Gas owner
Centrica said the trend for retail energy costs "remains
upwards," prompting concerns that household energy bills could
rise.
Britain's 'Big Six' energy suppliers - EDF Energy,
Centrica, SSE, E.ON, RWE npower, and Scottish
Power - who control 99 percent of the market, had
announced tariff cuts in January following a decline in
wholesale prices due to mild weather and an economic slowdown
At the time, E.ON had announced plans to cut its UK power
prices by 6 percent.