March 14 Germany's E.ON, the
world's largest utility by sales, posted 1.84 billion euros
($241.21 billion) of losses in its energy trading unit, as it
was caught out by price fluctuations linked to Germany's
decision to phase out nuclear power.
E.ON's annual report on Wednesday showed adjusted earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at
trading unit E.ON Energy Trading fell to a negative 631 million
euros in 2011, down from a profit of 1.205 billion in 2011.
The utility said the main reason for the loss was the high
transfer prices that had been locked in from 2008 onwards for
the power it bought from its own power generation business in
2011.
E.ON was subsequently forced to shut two big reactors in
2011 as a result of Germany's decision to exit nuclear power
following Japan's Fukushima disaster, so its anticipated nuclear
power supply had to be replaced via purchases, hitting profits.
The utility also suffered from the lower electricity prices
across the board that are hurting its peers too.
European power prices fell in the course of 2011 after brief
spikes in March and April, reflecting fears of tightness after
the German government's nuclear closure decisions.
But supply turned out to be adequate around Europe and
prices fell as the weak economic environment in the euro zone
depressed demand, while growing renewable energy output competed
with established thermal and nuclear power plants.
This affected all of Germany's big utility players, whose
focus had traditionally been on large slices of stable nuclear
power production within their electricity mix.
E.ON said proprietary energy trading -- trading with its own
money -- at its trading unit, which also handles commodities
such as coal, carbon and gas, rose to 44 million euros in 2011
after a 105 million euro loss in 2010.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)