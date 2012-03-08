LONDON, March 8 German utility E.ON has launched the sale of its waste energy unit E.ON Energy from Waste, in a deal that could fetch up to 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion), banking sources said on Thursday.

E.ON has hired Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland to manage the sale process, the sources said.

Private equity firms could be among interested bidders, they said.

E.ON was not available to comment. ($1 = 0.7622 euro) (Reporting by Isabell Witt; Editing by Dan Lalor)